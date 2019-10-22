Ujjain: Accounts committee members hold meeting

Ujjain: A meeting of Panchaytiraj and civic body accounts committee of state government was held on Tuesday where the members were apprised of audit reports related to various projects completed by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). Committee head Bisahulal Singh presided over the meeting accompanied by other members of the committee.

Divisional commissioner Ajeet Kumar, collector Shashank Mishra, municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, additional commissioner Abhishek Choudhary, Zila Panchayat CEO Vidisha Mukharjee, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak and ACEO Kirti Mishra welcomed the committee members.

Singh instructed the civic body officials to clear the pending audit objection. He further said that the main objective of the committee is to ensure proper use of the allotted fund by the state government. He also expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the UMC.