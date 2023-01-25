Ujjain: 70 teachers deprived of salaries for last two months

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The non-payment of salaries for the last two months arising due to technical problems has hit hard the financial condition of more than 70 teachers in Ujjain. The Old Pension Restoration National Movement’s senior provincial vice-president and district president of the State Teachers Association Sheikh Mohammad Hanif said that despite the status of vacant posts being not clear on the education portal, hundreds of teachers who have been transferred by the government have been given other posts.

They have been transferred and posted in schools as per requirement. It has been two to three months since the concerned teachers started the academic work after taking charge, but the department is not paying them salaries. In this regard, the organisation’s members held discussions with the district education officer Anand Sharma and ADPC Girish Tiwari, here on Tuesday.