Ujjain: 5 more test corona positive, tally 18

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Corona patients are freely entering the city as 5 persons, who tested positive on Saturday, arrived from outside. The tally of corona infected persons has gone up to 18 and most importantly all patients belong to Ujjain City.

Among new patients two are students, aged 19 and 20 and they live in Mahashweta Nagar. One is studying in Pune and the other in Mumbai. Both arrived here by train from Mumbai. After their arrival to the city, tests were conducted after their health deteriorated, and the report confirmed him to be corona positive.

Other patients include a woman, who lives in the city. She has come from Singapore to Ujjain via Delhi. While two others who tested corona positives came from Sharjah. One of them is 53-year old while the other is 23-year old.

Locals are a concerned lot due to the rise in the number of corona patients. Corona has been confirmed in 5 people (.42 percent) out of 1,174 samples which were collected from across the district.

A total of 18 new corona patients are now under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Experts clearly say that 10 people have tested positive in two days, if precautions are not taken, then the situation may turn explosive in the coming days.

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 01:54 AM IST