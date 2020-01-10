Ujjain: 4 injured in school bus-car collision

Ujjain: An uncontrolled car collided head-on with a school bus near Ramgarh Fanta diversion on Ujjain-Unhel Road, here on Friday morning, leaving four persons injured including school teacher, two students and the car driver.

According to Bhairavgarh police, a speedy and uncontrolled car driven by Hussein Ali (MP 13 CC 4596) collided with the Nalanda Convent School’s bus (MP 13 P 0842) which was heading to the school located at Bhairavgarh with the students at about 9 am.

One Kailash Sharma, a teacher at Mahidpur and his car driver Hussein Ali, both residents of Indore, received multiple serious injuries, while two students Ravina Jat and Khushbu received minor injuries. On the report of student Ravina and car driver Hussein, the police registered cross FIRs under Section 279 & 337 of IPC.

All the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital where their condition was reported to be stable.

In his statement, bus driver Rahul told that the car suddenly bumped into the bus. He also told that a big accident averted as the bus did not overturn.