Ujjain: 2 ex-corporators banned from contesting polls for 5 years

Ujjain: Additional divisional commissioner Maal Singh on Friday disqualified Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC)’s BJP corporator Mohammed Farukh alias Bada Raju and Congress corporator Jafar Bano for contesting the corporator’s election for next five years.

UMC commissioner had sent a proposal to the additional divisional commissioner in this regard. Bada Raju was elected as corporator from ward-30, but he was expelled from the limits of the district in wake of his continuous involvement in criminal activities. Jafar Bano who was elected from ward-13 but she failed to attend the meetings of UMC for 18 months straight.

Though the five year term of the UMC board and the said corporators ended recently, Maal Singh disqualified both the ex-corporators from contesting election for next five years. Elections to the new UMC board are likely to be held early next year.