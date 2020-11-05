Karwa Chauth Shocker in Ujjain: Woman prays for hubby's long life, then hangs self

Ujjain: A woman the resident of World Bank Colony committed suicide by hanging self on Thursday night after performing worship of ‘Karwa Chouth’.On being informed Chimanganj Mandi police reached the spot and removed the body from the noose.

As per police Mamta (31) wife of Ghanshym Makwana killed self by hanging on noose at her home. As per police her husband is a truck driver and he went to Hyderabad. Her 2 sons Ishan and Kunal and a relative Arjun Solanki were at home at the time of incident. As per her kin Arjun Solanki Ghanshyam called up Mamta on Wednesday night and in reply Mamta told him that she will talk to him later-- after performing worship of ‘Karwa Chouth.’ Her body has been sent for a postmortem.

As per police matter is suspicious as Arjun Solanki told that the woman was being harassed by a person whose name is Tejkaran. The police also came to know that on the day of the incident Tejkaran met Mamta near her residence and also gave her some cash. Relative Arjun also told in his statement that Mamta’s parental residence is in Nagziri where Tejkaran also lives and both of them were in relationship. The police is probing the matter from all angles.