Ujjain: 1 killed, 19 labourers injured in accident

Ujjain: On Wednesday early morning a bus collided with a truck on Maksi Road and overturned, consequently many passengers got injured and 1 of them died on the spot.

As per reports a video coach bus bearing registration number UP-78-M-3033 heading to Surat (Gujarat) from Kanpur (UP) collided with a truck near Panwasa at Maksi Road; the bus veered to a farmland leaving the road and overturned. There were 55 labourers in the bus. The onlookers informed the police about the mishap.

CSP Pallavi Shukla, Panwasa TI Munendra Goutam, and Chimanganj police station TI Ajit Tiwari with cops at the spot. The injured laboures were rushed to district hospital.

As per labourer Ramesh Yadav all the passengers are labourer and were goiong in search of work to Gujarat. He further told that Vinay(30), Raju Govind(30), Jujarsingh(24), Anita Ramcharan (25) Shiv Govind(50), Kalpana(32), Shivam (60), and Vijay(18) injured seriously and some other labourers also got injured. Yadav told that just before 10 of the incident the driver was changed. After the incident road got blocked that was cleared by the police for making the traffic smooth on the road.