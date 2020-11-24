Coronavirus in Ujjain: 19 more patients test positive, tally touches 4,089 mark

Ujjain: With 19 more people testing positive, the number of Corona patients in the district reached the 4,089 mark on Monday. They included a health worker, a railway guard, a professor and an insurance agent. However, the death toll remained at 98 as no new death was reported on the day.

According to the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of the 1,152 sample reports received on the day, 19 people, including 13 from Ujjain city, three from Barnagar, two from Nagda and one from Ghattia, have tested corona-positive. All the patients, who included seven women, are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted to different hospitals or asked to quarantine themselves at home.

A total of 220 patients, 95 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 130,162 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 16 more patients discharged on the day, the total number of patients who have been discharged went up to 3,771.