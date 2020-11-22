Coronavirus in Ujjain: 2 ex-army persons among 17 test positive

Ujjain: A total of 17 more persons tested positive taking the number of Corona patients in the district to 4,031 on Saturday. The new patient include 2 retired army persons and government servants each, one each bank/financial institution/ insurance employee, railway employee, student, businessman and engineer each. However, the death toll remained on 98 as no new death reported on the day.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 889 sample reports received on the day, 17 persons including 13 from Ujjain city, 2 from Nagda and 1 each from Khachrod and Mahidpur were tested Corona positive. All the patients including 2 women are symptomatic and most of them have been admitted in different hospitals.

Overall 186 patients, 69 of them symptomatic, have been getting treatment. Samples of 1, 27, 949 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 13 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners has gone up to 3,747.