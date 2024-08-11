Shravan 2024: Lord Mahakal To Appear In Uma Mahesh Swaroop On 4th Shravan Somwar; Devotee From Mumbai Donates 2.05 Kg Silver Crown To Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The fourth Mahakal Sawari will be taken out in Madhya Pradesh Ujjain on Monday, the fourth Shravan Somwar (August 12) at 4 Pm.

In this procession, Lord Mahakaleshwar will grace his devotees in the form of Uma Mahesh, seated on a bullock cart. The palanquin will carry Lord Chandramouleshwara, another form of Lord Mahakal. Additionally, Lord Manmahesh will be seated on an elephant, Lord Shiva Tandava on a Garuda chariot, and the faces of Uma Mahesh will be displayed on a Nandi chariot.

Before the procession, a traditional worship ceremony will be held in the Sabhamandap (main hall) of the Mahakaleshwar temple, where rituals will be performed for Lord Chandramouleshwar. Following this, the procession will begin, with the armed police force offering a salute to Lord Chandramouleshwar at the temple's main entrance.

Devotee from Mumbai Donates 2.05 Kg Silver Crown at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple

A silver crown weighing 2046.5 grams (2.05 Kg) was offered to Lord Mahakaleshwar by Anant Pradeep Joshi, a devotee from Mumbai’s Sion. The donation was inspired by the temple's priest, Akash Sharma, and was formally accepted by Moolchand Junwal, the Assistant Administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, who provided an official receipt and honoured the donor.

The information was shared by Manish Panchal, the Kotari of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee.

All operations at the Mahakaleshwar Temple are sustained through donations. Devotees contribute to various services, including the temple's free food distribution, cowshed, and medical facilities, which are managed by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. Temple officials, priests, and committee members regularly encourage devotees to contribute to the temple's upkeep and charitable activities.