MP Elections 2023: Depressed Over Busy Schedule Of Yogi, BJP Plans Roadshow Of Scindia Or CM Chouhan In Ujjain | FP File Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The chances of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath coming to Ujjain have become negligible. For this reason, preparations have started to hold a road show of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia or CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Ujjain North constituency.

Ujjain North seat has become a matter of prestige for BJP. The central leadership is also keeping an eye on this. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi came on the Madhya Pradesh tour and held a meeting in Shajapur and Dewas district of Ujjain division on Tuesday. For this reason, the party leaders have been trying to organise Yogi’s meeting in the Ujjain North area for the last few days, but due to Yogi’s busy schedule, permission for the meeting could not be granted.

The party is focusing on organising a big meeting in the Ujjain North constituency so that there is no worry about the North seat. This time, BJP has fielded Anil Jain Kaluheda by cancelling the ticket of MLA Paras Jain. So the party does not want to leave any stone unturned regarding this seat. According to party sources, efforts are being made to organise a roadshow of Union Minister Scindia or CM Chouhan in the northern region.

If party sources are to be believed, in the absence of Scindia’s road show, CM Chouhan can hold a road show on November 14 or 15 after Diwali. This will provide an ‘election tonic’' to the BJP and many problems can be solved.

