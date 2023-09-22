MP: CM Chouhan Inaugurates State Level Employment Day In Ujjain, Says 'Ujjain Is Becoming An Industrial Hub' |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhoomi pujan and dedicated 15 MSME clusters on the occasion of State Level Employment Day. As many as 552 units will be established in these clusters with an investment of Rs 1 thousand 937 crore and about 28 thousand 300 people will get employment.

Chief Minister Chouhan also dedicated 1708 units with an investment of Rs 932 crore 22 lakh. This will provide employment to about 16 thousand 375 people. Along with this, bhoomi pujan of 307 industrial units of the state was also performed, these units with an investment of Rs 556 crore 41 lakh will provide employment to 6 thousand 310 people.

Chief Minister Chouhan performed the bhoomi pujan of 9 new development works costing Rs 554 crore 89 lakh and inaugurated seven development works built at the cost of Rs 159 crore 99 lakh in Ujjain. Under this, the bhoomi pujan of the Bhakta Niwas of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee to be built at a cost of Rs 500 crore and the facility center to be built at a cost of Rs 17 crore is included. Chief Minister Chouhan also dedicated Meghdoot parking and divisional ITI. Chouhan also released the name and logo of Mahakaleshwar Temple Bhakta Niwas with state-of-the-art facilities. He also released the name and logo of Mahakaleshwar Temple Bhakta Niwas with state-of-the-art facilities.

Second phase of Mahalok will be inaugurated

Chief Minister Chouhan said that Ujjain, the center of spirituality, is now going to become the center of industries as well. By the grace of Mahakal Maharaj, industries are being established one after the other in Vikram Udyogpuri of Ujjain. The entire economy of Ujjain has changed. In the month of Sawan, 2.25 crore devotees came and participated in the worship of Mahakal Maharaj. One and a half lakh devotees are coming to Ujjain every day. The demand for hotels, restaurants, prasad and puja materials etc. is continuously increasing. New sources of income are developing. Additional Rs 3 thousand crore is going to come to Ujjain.

Chouhan said that after Mahakal Mahalok, the second phase of Mahalok will also be dedicated. Avantika will now be more charming than the three Loks. Ujjain has moved on the path of development, Ujjain will be full of glory. A large number of businesses will start. Bhoomi pujan of the medical college will also take place soon.

Government will not allow shortage of money for development

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the blessings of Mahakaal are showering in the entire country. Drought situation was developing in the state 15 days ago. Ujjain is a big centre of religion, worship and penance. Development works will continue unabated in Ujjain. There will be no shortage of money for development works.

Will do whatever is promised, this is Shivraj's guarantee

Chief Minister Chouhan said that this is the era of women empowerment. Through the Mukhyamantri Ladli Bahna Yojana, we have given respect to our sisters, not money. This is not a scheme but a campaign to change the lives of sisters. The amount given to the sisters under the scheme has been hiked to Rs 1250. It will be gradually hiked to Rs 3,000, "This is Shivraj's guarantee that he will do whatever he has said".

Chief Minister Chouhan said that the amount received under the scheme has boosted the self-esteem and self-reliance of the sisters. This will strengthen the family and if the family is happy then it will also progress. The government is committed to public welfare. Along with making arrangements for education to the students, providing laptops and scooties etc. to encourage and inculcate competitive spirit, arrangements for free treatment and house and lease are being made for every family. Under the Mukhyamantri Bhu-Adhikar Yojana, every poor will be provided a land lease to live in, in the urban areas, the poor will be settled on the land freed from mafia. Along with this, housing will also be provided by making multi-storey buildings.

Bhoomi pujan of plastic cluster and dedication of industrial units held in Ujjain

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Micro, Small Medium Enterprises Minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha, MP Anil Firozia, MLA Bahadur Singh, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, former Minister Paras Jain and public representatives were present in the programme. Two short films focusing on Bhakta Niwas and Facility Centre were also screened at the programme. In Ujjain the Bhoomi Pujan of plastic cluster to be developed in 1.33 hectare area in village Neemanwasa and 58 units in Farna Khedi industrial area located in Khachrod tehsil was performed and CP Paints costing Rs 10 crore, Shree Packers Pvt Ltd costing Rs 50 crore and Ariba Foods Pvt Ltd costing Rs 45 crore were also dedicated, which will provide employment opportunities to about 400 people.