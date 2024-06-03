 MP: 11 Injured In Ujjain As Truck Collides With Car Of Pilgrims From Delhi
All the injured are from Delhi and belong to the same family.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 11 people were injured when a truck collided with a car carrying pilgrims in Ujjain. The accident occurred late Sunday night near the Mahamrityunjay Gate on Indore Road. All the injured are from Delhi and belong to the same family. They were treated at the district hospital.

According to reports, the family, residents of Delhi, had come to Ujjain to visit the Mahakal Temple and had also visited Omkareshwar.

Nanakheda police stated that Arush, son of Dhannalal Malviya, aged 29, a resident of Bherunala Imli Bazaar, Ujjain, was driving the taxi. On Sunday, Arush had taken the pilgrims from Delhi to Omkareshwar. While returning to Ujjain late at night, a speeding truck hit their car near the Mahamrityunjay Gate.

The injured include Rajeev Gupta (45), his wife Sunita Gupta (43), daughters Nishtha (10) and Anviksha (8), Rupesh Chaudhary (45), Poonam (42), Khnak Chaudhary (11), Harsh Chaudhary (11), Lovejeet Mehra (42), and Mohit Nagar (19).

Police arrived at the scene immediately after receiving the information and rescued all the injured from the car. They were taken to the district hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and have started an investigation.

