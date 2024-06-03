 MP: Four Dead, Two Injured After High-Speed Car Collides With Divider In Satna
The group was returning from a birthday birthday party celebration when the accident happened near Rampur Baghelan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Four killed two injured after a high-speed car collided with a divider on the National Highway and overturned on Sunday in Satna.

Out of the five people in the car, four lost their lives, while two are seriously injured. The group was returning from a birthday birthday party celebration when the accident happened near Rampur Baghelan.

The incident occurred on the Rampur Baghelan-Manakheri overbridge, where the speeding car went out of control, hit the divider, and overturned.

Upon receiving the information, Rampur Baghelan Police Station In-Charge Umesh Pratap Singh arrived at the scene with his team. They rescued the trapped individuals from the car and immediately sent them to Satna District Hospital with the help of an ambulance.

The deceased have been identified as Shibbu Tiwari, Shiva Pandey, Nitin Pandey, and Sanu. The injured person, Krishna Chandra Joshi, was celebrating his birthday. The group was returning from a birthday party in Rewa when the accident took place.

The injured are undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

