 Madhya Pradesh: ‘Youth For Cyber Wellness’ To Be Organised Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: ‘Youth For Cyber Wellness’ To Be Organised Today

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Youth For Cyber Wellness’ To Be Organised Today

This event is being organised in connection with India's presidency of the G-20 under the Y-20 (Youth-20) of the G-20 Summit.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day international seminar on ‘Youth for Cyber Wellness’ is being organised at Vikram University in collaboration with IQAC. The programme is organised at Swarn Jayanti Hall, Vikram University on September 12. This event is being organised in connection with India's presidency of the G-20 under the Y-20 (Youth-20) of the G-20 Summit.

According to the secretary of the organising committee Dr Nischal Yadav, the objective of the programme is to create awareness amongst the youth about cyber crime, cyber awareness and the ill effects of cyber usage and its prevention.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Police Seizes Truck With Illicit Liquor Worth ₹10 Lakh
article-image

The programme featured Sonali Patankar, president, of Responsible Netism, Mumbai as the keynote speaker and Anadi Upadhyay, senior director, Oracle Company, USA, Shilpa Chandolikar, executive director, Responsible Netism, Mumbai and Govind Sethia, senior manager UK as co-speakers. Shared Business Services, UK, Dr Prashant Choubey, superintendent of police, police training centre is also invited.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest of the programme, executive council members Rajesh Kushwaha, Vinod Yadav, Mamta Bendwal, Sanjay Nahar, Sachin Dave and Kusumlata Nigwal will be present as special guests and the programme will be presided over by the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

On this occasion, India’s first Cyber Wellness Cell will be established at Vikram University, the objective of which is to develop awareness and practical understanding of the use of cyber services among the youth. Positive initiatives will be taken in this regard by selecting volunteers. Also, a MoU will be signed with the Ahan Foundation Mumbai and Vikram University. Young students from all the colleges of the city will also participate in this programme.

Read Also
People Who Lost Their Lives Protecting Forests, Wildlife To Get 'Sammaan Nidhi': MP Chief Minister
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Shifting Of Running HQs From Ujjain To Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Shifting Of Running HQs From Ujjain To Indore

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Youth For Cyber Wellness’ To Be Organised Today

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Youth For Cyber Wellness’ To Be Organised Today

Madhya Pradesh: Swami Shaileshanand Giri To Participate In Peace Conference At Seoul

Madhya Pradesh: Swami Shaileshanand Giri To Participate In Peace Conference At Seoul

Lord Mahakal's Shahi Sawari Taken Out With Great Pomp, Union Minister Scindia, Performs Jalabhishek...

Lord Mahakal's Shahi Sawari Taken Out With Great Pomp, Union Minister Scindia, Performs Jalabhishek...

Madhya Pradesh: 'Shahi Sawari' Of Lord Mahakal Commences In Ujjain Amid Tight Security

Madhya Pradesh: 'Shahi Sawari' Of Lord Mahakal Commences In Ujjain Amid Tight Security