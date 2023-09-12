Madhya Pradesh: ‘Youth For Cyber Wellness’ To Be Organised Today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day international seminar on ‘Youth for Cyber Wellness’ is being organised at Vikram University in collaboration with IQAC. The programme is organised at Swarn Jayanti Hall, Vikram University on September 12. This event is being organised in connection with India's presidency of the G-20 under the Y-20 (Youth-20) of the G-20 Summit.

According to the secretary of the organising committee Dr Nischal Yadav, the objective of the programme is to create awareness amongst the youth about cyber crime, cyber awareness and the ill effects of cyber usage and its prevention.

The programme featured Sonali Patankar, president, of Responsible Netism, Mumbai as the keynote speaker and Anadi Upadhyay, senior director, Oracle Company, USA, Shilpa Chandolikar, executive director, Responsible Netism, Mumbai and Govind Sethia, senior manager UK as co-speakers. Shared Business Services, UK, Dr Prashant Choubey, superintendent of police, police training centre is also invited.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav will be the chief guest of the programme, executive council members Rajesh Kushwaha, Vinod Yadav, Mamta Bendwal, Sanjay Nahar, Sachin Dave and Kusumlata Nigwal will be present as special guests and the programme will be presided over by the vice-chancellor Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey.

On this occasion, India’s first Cyber Wellness Cell will be established at Vikram University, the objective of which is to develop awareness and practical understanding of the use of cyber services among the youth. Positive initiatives will be taken in this regard by selecting volunteers. Also, a MoU will be signed with the Ahan Foundation Mumbai and Vikram University. Young students from all the colleges of the city will also participate in this programme.