Madhya Pradesh: Violence Against Women In Manipur Dominates Discussion

Delegates and participants pose for a group photograph at Sewadham Ashram in Ujjain on Sunday | FPJ

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Participants from 15 provinces and 750 members of Ankit Gram, Sevadham Ashram proposed that peace should be established in Manipur that is witnessing violence against women and for Varanasi Sadhana Kendra Rajghat during the Varsha Mangal Mahotsav and the second day of the three-day Nandini Lokmitra national conference.

In the second session of the Nandini camp, open discussion was conducted on the hidden aspects mainly related to women and leadership and to provide awareness in that direction.

The first speaker of the conference was Jamnalal Bajaj award winner Vimla Behan. In her speech, she said that women should come forward in society for collective spiritual practice so that the sorrows and problems in society can be solved together with the family. Their basis should be symbiotic. Be ready to run the village like a mother runs the family well, in the same way, the day the village will run well, that day the whole nation will become beautiful. This is why Vinoba Bhave called upon sisters to come forward to lead the society so that the problem of the village can be solved in the village.

The second speaker Dr Nisha Bala Tyagi of Delhi said that women should take care of education so that the educated society that emerges is sensitive to the sorrows of the society. Baba Vinoba also said that education through mothers is needed today. The third speaker Dr Bharti, professor, Delhi University, said that there is an urgent need to make women in village aware because their exploitation takes place often at the village level. Women would have to strive to stop the exploitation. Women should sit together and think of a collective solution so that our villages can be saved from such disputes.

The fourth speaker, Usha Sharma of Bihar, said that today’s burning issue is violence, the violence that is occurring in Manipur today is a very shameful incident, many of our sisters are suffering from violence in Manipur today.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)