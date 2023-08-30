Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the newly-constructed synthetic athletics track and multipurpose indoor stadium at Late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex, Nanakheda to mark Sports Day here on Tuesday. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav presided over the programme.

On this occasion, Governor Gehlot said that children should not pay much attention to mobile phones but increase their inclination towards sports so that their strength and intellect increase and the bodies remain healthy.

“The main aim of the government is that our sportspersons should bring medals at the national and international level. The government is promoting more sports. Good grounds are being made for the players so that the players can progress in their game,” he added.

Minister Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MP Waqf Board chairman Sanwar Patel also expressed their views.

District sports and youth welfare officer OP Harod said that the construction work of synthetic athletics track has been completed for Rs 7 crore under the Khelo India scheme.

Similarly, a multipurpose sports complex will be constructed on this ground for Rs 11.43 crore, in which badminton court, mallakhamb centre, shooting range, wrestling, karate, gymnasium hall, medical room and other facilities will be available for the players. He informed that the work of the lawn tennis court is under construction on this ground for Rs 25 lakh.

At the beginning of the programme, the guests performed bhumi pujan of the multipurpose indoor stadium and formally inaugurated the newly constructed synthetic athletics track by cutting the ribbon.

They also opened the 800-meter race in the MLA Cup athletics competition in Ujjain South assembly constituency. The guests honoured first Mukesh Bharti Damor, second Dhruv Vinod Patel and third place Shivam Santosh Patidar by distributing dry fruits in the race.

The programme was conducted by Shailendra Vyas aka Swami Muskurake and SP Sachin Sharma expressed gratitude.

