 Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMadhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

Multipurpose sports complex to be built for Rs 11.43 crore

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the newly-constructed synthetic athletics track and multipurpose indoor stadium at Late Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Sports Complex, Nanakheda to mark Sports Day here on Tuesday. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav presided over the programme.

On this occasion, Governor Gehlot said that children should not pay much attention to mobile phones but increase their inclination towards sports so that their strength and intellect increase and the bodies remain healthy.

“The main aim of the government is that our sportspersons should bring medals at the national and international level. The government is promoting more sports. Good grounds are being made for the players so that the players can progress in their game,” he added.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: First ‘Rakhi’ To Be Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain Today
article-image

Minister Yadav, MLA Paras Jain, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MP Waqf Board chairman Sanwar Patel also expressed their views.

District sports and youth welfare officer OP Harod said that the construction work of synthetic athletics track has been completed for Rs 7 crore under the Khelo India scheme.

Similarly, a multipurpose sports complex will be constructed on this ground for Rs 11.43 crore, in which badminton court, mallakhamb centre, shooting range, wrestling, karate, gymnasium hall, medical room and other facilities will be available for the players. He informed that the work of the lawn tennis court is under construction on this ground for Rs 25 lakh.

At the beginning of the programme, the guests performed bhumi pujan of the multipurpose indoor stadium and formally inaugurated the newly constructed synthetic athletics track by cutting the ribbon.

They also opened the 800-meter race in the MLA Cup athletics competition in Ujjain South assembly constituency. The guests honoured first Mukesh Bharti Damor, second Dhruv Vinod Patel and third place Shivam Santosh Patidar by distributing dry fruits in the race.

The programme was conducted by Shailendra Vyas aka Swami Muskurake and SP Sachin Sharma expressed gratitude.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: UMC Staff Booked Over Trader Suicide In Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Synthetic Athletics Track Dedicated To Players On Sports Day In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Agri Produce Mandis To Remain Closed From Sept 4

Madhya Pradesh: Agri Produce Mandis To Remain Closed From Sept 4

Madhya Pradesh: UMC Staff Booked Over Trader Suicide In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: UMC Staff Booked Over Trader Suicide In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Students Cleaning Toilet In Ujjain Govt School Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Students Cleaning Toilet In Ujjain Govt School Goes Viral

Madhya Pradesh: First ‘Rakhi’ To Be Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain Today

Madhya Pradesh: First ‘Rakhi’ To Be Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain Today