Madhya Pradesh: UMC Staff Booked Over Trader Suicide In Ujjain

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Kharakuan police on Tuesday finally registered a case against Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) employee Aashiq under various sections of the IPC. The step has been taken after Ram Bambiwal, a hawker at Chhatri Chowk, committed suicide.

On August 26, Bambiwal, a hawker in front of the Shahi Masjid, committed suicide. The nephew of the deceased, Vishal Khatik and other family members had alleged that Aashiq Pehalwan alias Hela used to continuously extort money here and assaulted the hawker. Later Ram committed suicide.

Ram’s family is poor, the children are small and in such a situation the demand for financial help to the family and action against the guilty was made by the Hindu society through a sit-in. On Tuesday afternoon, a condolence meeting was organised at Chhatri Chowk area, in which a large number of women officials along with members of the entire Hindu society were present. Kharakuan TI Avinash Sengar said that a case has been registered against Aashiq under Sections 294, 306 and 384 of the IPC.