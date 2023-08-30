Madhya Pradesh: Video Of Students Cleaning Toilet In Ujjain Govt School Goes Viral

Pixabay

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a government school in the district, the matter of getting students clean toilet has come to light. In a viral video, the students are seen cleaning the toilet and drain and also cleaning the filth of the campus. As soon as the video of the incident came in the open on Saturday, the district education department ordered to investigate the matter.

There is a government primary school in Pandalia village of Jharda, located about 55 km from Ujjain. Here the teachers and staff were getting some students clean the toilet and the drain flowing in the campus. Seeing the students engaged in such act, the bike riders made a video. Seeing this, the school officials got the students to stop cleaning and locked themselves in a room to escape. The same students put their hands on the tank built nearby. On questioning, a fourth grader confessed to cleaning the toilet out of fear.

After the video went viral, assistant district education officer Girish Tiwari spoke to the teachers of the school on mobile. Tiwari sent BRC Kailash Dandotia on the spot to probe the matter and said that action will be taken against teachers and staff who are found guilty.