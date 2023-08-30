Madhya Pradesh: First ‘Rakhi’ To Be Tied To Lord Mahakal In Ujjain Today

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It is a tradition to celebrate every festival first in the courtyard of Lord Mahakal at Mahakaleshwar Temple. This time too, the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated first. Rakhi will be tied to Lord Mahakal during bhasma aarti in the wee hours of Wednesday. After this, a Mahabhog of 1.25 lakh laddus will be offered to the presiding deity. Prasad of laddu will be distributed to the devotees who come for darshan in the morning.

In preparing Laddus as prasad, ingredients are given by the priest family as well as devotees, which are included in the prasad. Priest Yash Guru said that 1.25 lakh laddus will be offered on Rakhi festival. However, due to Bhadra, the festival of Rakhi will be celebrated at night. But at Mahakal, the women of the priest family will tie rakhi in the early morning bhasma aarti.

1.25 lakh laddoos were prepared in the hall built near the protocol office of Mahakal temple. It took a team of 45 people to make it. Babu Halwai of Indore said that 25 quintal flour, 25 quintal sugar, 20 quintal pure ghee, 4 quintal cashew, 1.5 quintal cashew nuts, 1.5 quintal raisins and 50 kg cardamom were used to prepare 1.25 lakh laddoos.

SISTERS SEND RAKHIS FOR BADA GANESH

Sisters who consider Lord Ganesha as their brother in Bada Ganesh temple located near Mahakal temple send rakhis to Jyotishacharya of Ujjain every year. This time too, sisters from Mumbai, Jaipur, Bangaluru, Bhopal, Indore, Patan, America, London and Hong Kong have sent Rakhis for Lord Ganesha. There is a famous Ganesha temple known as 15 feet big Ganesha where a large number of devotees come to have darshan. Pt Anand Shankar Vyas said that Lord Shiva and Parvati are considered as parents of the world. In this respect, many women consider Lord Ganesha as their brother. Many sisters across the country send rakhi to Bada Ganesha every year. Princess Jain, a resident of Mumbai, had also sent a rakhi containing gold coins, which is offered to Lord Ganesha every year on the day of Rakhi. Along with this, India’s tallest 51 feet rakhi will also be offered to Lord Ganesha. The sisters also send sarees for Riddhi and Siddhi and a seat for the mouse.

VIDWAT PARISHAD CLEARS CONFUSION OF ‘MUHURT’

Raksha Bandhan festival is auspicious on August 30 after 9.02 pm. On the same day in the morning after 10.59 Rishi Pujan Upakarma and new Yajnopaveet can be worn. This decision was taken in the meeting of the Vidwat Parishad held at Mahashweta Nagar’s Ujjain office of the Council under the chairmanship of president Dr Mohan Gupt. According to the decision of the Parishad, the followers of Shukla Yajurvedic tradition should perform Shravani Upakarma and Rakshabandhan on August 30 only. There is no Bhadra Dosh in the good deed.

SHRAVANI UPAKARMA SAHASTRA OF AUDICHYA SAMAJ

Shravani Upakarma Mahaparva will be organised by Audichya Samaj at Shree Sahastra Audichya Kotilingeshwar Mahadev Dharamshala Abdalpura on Wednesday. Pt Shailesh Dubey, member of the organising committee said that this year too, the sacred thread will be changed while inaugurating the Mahaparva with Himadri bath, offering prayers to Ganesha and Mata Arundhati. The festival will be concluded with Havan.