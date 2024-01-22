Madhya Pradesh: 'Strategies To Demolish Babri Masjid Was Made In Ujjain' | FP Photo

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): "The kar sevaks from Ujjain had planned to demolish the disputed structure, which was successful. At the time of demolition of the structure, kar sevaks slept on the grass on the roadside in the harsh cold of Ayodhya. The team from Ujjain was among the first to enter the premises after the structure collapsed." "Today Lord Shri Ram is seated in Ayodhya with full glory and prestige. We are fortunate to see this day after more than 500 years. In which the struggle and sacrifice of many are involved," Prakash Chittora, former Ujjain Municipal Corporation chairman and kar sevak, said.

Prakash Chittaura said that on December 5, Vinayak Lapalikar told him that a plan was going on to demolish the structure and he had to accompany them. He was informed about how and where to do it in the training camp organised Saryupar. The goods required for demolition were supplied by the building contractors that time. In the team for demolition there were about 13 people from Ujjain including Shivaji Kotwani.

Chittaura said that they had left for Ayodhya by train on December 3. The entire train was packed, the entire journey was full of joy, and everyone had purchased tickets. There were a total of 13 people including Ishwar Patel, Rajendra Sabu, Sevaram Raghwani, the Late Jagdish Lalawat, Samson Das, and Late Prahlad Yadav. There was a very disciplined crowd in Ayodhya. About 5 lakh Kar Sevaks had arrived from across the country. The committee had made food arrangements. There was severe cold in Ayodhya, so we slept covering ourselves with the sheets we brought with us.

The grass was spread on the roadside for sleeping, one night everyone slept on the rough ground of the footpath. The next day they forcibly entered the tent and made space. In the rally, Saint Pratit Ram, a resident of Ujjain, scolded us very harshly. He was very angry with this arrangement. He said that we held meetings in every village for two months, gave sermons, and assured everyone that we would go to demolish the structure. How we will service the Kar, what will we show now? But when the structure collapsed then Sant Pratiraam was feeling joyful.

The team formed from Ujjain under the leadership of Shiva Kotwani was the first to enter to demolish the disputed structure on December 6. We saw the platform being built and also contributed labour and installed the poles. Baba Maurya brought pink cloth and made a tent by tying it on poles. There was a person in front of us, probably a saint or a priest. He carried the idol of Ram Lalla in his lap and installed it on the tent platform. I met journalist Laxman Patel who took me to the stage.

At that time, passionate and encouraging sermons of Acharya Sant Dharmendra were taking place. Sadhvi Ritumbhara, Sadhvi Uma Bharti, and many other sants were present. Later curfew was imposed. Later all the Kar sevaks were allowed to return. They reached the station and left for Ujjain by train. But on the way the train was pelted with stones in Barabanki. From Ujjain station, the police took us to our respective homes on December 12. His companions brought bricks of the structure as souvenirs.

With inputs from PRAKASH CHITTAURA