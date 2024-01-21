Bhopal: Ram Idol Travelled From Ayodhya To Orchha In 16th Century

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Ram Raja Temple in Orchha in Niwari district is the only temple in India where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king and not as a deity. A guard of honour is given to him everyday by police personnel posted at the temple.

The tale behind the temple is interesting. The idol of Ram was brought from Ayodhya by Maharani Kunwar Ganesh, the wife of Orchha ruler Madhukar Shah, in 16th century. Madhukar Shah was a devotee of Lord Krishna whereas his wife was devotee of Lord Ram. That led to disputes between the two. Once, the king challenged the queen that if Rama really existed, then she should bring him to Orchha.

Accepting the challenge, she travelled to Ayodhya and performed a rigorous penance for 21 days. When, despite her ardent prayers, the Lord did not appear before her, she jumped into Saryu river to end her life. After this, Lord Ram appeared before her as a child. When she requested him to come along with her to Orchha, the Lord agreed with three conditions.

First, he will be the only king of Orchha, there will be no other king. Second, wherever he will be placed, he will remain there forever. Third, he will leave for Orchha at a particular time accompanied by sadhus. The queen accepted all the conditions. A message was conveyed to Madhukar Shah about Lord’s arrival in Orchha and he immediately started construction of a grand temple for him. However, the queen reached Orchha before temple could be completed and went to her palace - Rani Mahal - where she placed the idol. As was the condition, the Lord refused to move from the palace where he was once seated.

So, the palace became the temple and Lord Rama became the king of Orchha. In the temple, Raja Ram is accompanied by Sita, brother Lakshman, Sugriva and Narsingh Bhagwan. Durga Maa is present on right side. Hanuman and Jambavan are also there. King Ram holds a sword in his right hand and a shield in the other. He is sitting in Padmasana with left leg crossed over the right thigh.

Ram Raja

Lok Madhya Pradesh government is developing Shri Ram Raja Lok in Orchha, with Shri Ram Raja Temple forming its focal point. At present, the temple is located on a campus measuring 2.86 acres. Ram Raja Lok will be developed in 12 acres around the temple. The state government has sanctioned Rs 81 crore for its development.