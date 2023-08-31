 Madhya Pradesh: Railwaymen’s Hunger Strike Enters 10th Day
It is on a war path against the railway administration for promoting and shifting 16 loco pilots of mail express trains of Ujjain lobby to Indore in contravention to an agreement which was reached during their joint meeting.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Slogans were raised against the railway administration at Ujjain railway station on Wednesday on the call of SS Sharma and Abhilash Nagar, convenors of ‘Ujjain Lobby Bachao Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti’.

Vijay Singh Meena, Sanjay Meena and other railway employees participated in the serial hunger strike on the tenth day. Former Union labour minister Satyanarayan Jatiya, former Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Prakash Chittorda, Dr Vimal Garg of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Ujjain Sarafa Association also extended their support for the agitation.

