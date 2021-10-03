Madhya Pradesh: Protected area networks are backbone for wildlife conservation

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Wildlife conservation is the most vital prerequisite of the hour. The decline in number of species is the matter of concern and various preventive measures essentialfor their protection needs to uninterruptedly follow.

Dr HS Pabla, IFS, ex-PCCF and CWLW, Bhopal said so on Saturday while speaking on the day-1 of the week-long national e-awareness programme on ‘Wildlife Conservation in India: The Changing Paradigm’ organised by the postgraduate department of zoology and biotechnology of GGPGC under the aegis MPHEQIP World Bank Scheme and supported by IQAC.

He said that the protected areas are governed by the law for the purpose of protecting, propagating or developing wildlife or its environment.

He explained the meaning and relevance of protected areas to the audience. Apart from wildlife conservation protected areas augments well-being of human, ameliorates climate changes, help in tackling global warming and keeping air healthy and breathable.

He reiterated that the protected areas should safeguarded by curbing development ambitions to the dedicated area as they are key for wildlife conservation. Wildlife protected areas are weakening due to relaxation in previously implemented 2006 Act, he remarked.

Dr Anita Manchandia, professor, chemistry department, presided over the programme. She focused on the role of different flora and fauna for maintaining ecological balance and every individual should take responsibility in preserving each and every species.

Dr Leena Lakhani, convener of the programme, submitted the thematic introduction. She told thatWildlife Week is celebrated annually across India between 2nd to 8th October with an aim to protect and conserve the flora and fauna of India. This year we are celebrating the 67th Wildlife Week and throughout the week numerous events and campaigns will be organized to make people aware about animal life and encourage them to save large number of animals.

Dr HL Anijwal, principal, presided over the workshop and Dr Neeta Tapan, IQAC coordinator told the participants about the institution. Dr Pratibha Akhand conducted the proceedings while Sheeba Khan introduced the guest speaker to the audience. A vote of thanks was presented by Dharmesh Rathore.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 02:01 AM IST