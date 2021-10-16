Madhya Pradesh: Mahakal performs shami pujan in Freeganj

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal was taken out through Freeganj area on Friday on Vijayadashmi.

The procession started after the guard of honour. The palanquin, decorated with necklaces and flowers left from Mahakaleshwar Temple at around 4 pm and reached Dussehra Maidan through its traditional route via Malipura, Dewasgate, Freeganj Over-bridge, where collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla in presence of devotees worshipped and offered their devotional services to God.

After the worship, the palanquin ride went back to the Mahakal temple. People welcomed the sawari enroute and also performed worship of the Lord’s replica at several places.

Lord Mahakal leaves the temple only once on Vijay Dashami to perform pujan of Shami tree at Dussehra Maidan in Freeganj. Due to Covid-19 protocol, the devotees were not allowed to participate in the ride, but the devotees left no stone unturned, participated.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 03:31 AM IST