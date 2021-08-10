Madhya Pradesh: Loco pilots protest against duty hours, stop working

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Railway loco pilots protested in front of the railway station lobby on Tuesday, stopping work. A large number of loco pilots participated in the demonstration under the banner of the All-India Loco Running Staff Association.

The loco pilots are angry about many things—the biggest problem being increase in their duty hours, closing night shifts and running trains as rakes. This has been causing a lot of problems for the running staff.

During their demonstration, slogans were raised at the railway station. After an hour-long demonstration, the loco pilots returned to work. Chief loco inspector Arun Saxena said, “We’ve demonstrated to place forth our demands. If these demands aren’t met, more demonstrations will be held at the division level.”

Published on: Tuesday,August 10, 2021, 10:32 PM IST