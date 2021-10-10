Madhya Pradesh: HUL files complaint over sale of counterfeit cosmetic products in Ujjain

UJJAIN: Officers of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) busted two general stores for allegedly selling large quantities of counterfeit cosmetic products in the name of the multinational brand HUL. The company authorities have filed a police complaint against two stores for allegedly abusing the name and brand of their company to sell counterfeit products.

The company’s manager Ajay Prakash Sahu allegedly busted two general stores Burhani General Store located at Maharani Laxmibai Marg under Kotwali police station area and Manish Store on Maksi Road. The shopkeepers were making 'huge profits' by selling cheap imitations of the company’s products. The company officials have registered a case against the two shop owners, Abdul Kader Ali of Burhani Store and Manish Modi of Manish Store in the offences of copyright infringement, cheating and forgery, as claimed by the HUL.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:27 PM IST