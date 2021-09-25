Madhya Pradesh: Home of drug peddler Deepak razed

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After dealing with the management of Covid-19 outbreak and Mahakal’s procession, now the police seems to be focusing on action against the goons.

On Friday, with the force of three police stations were deployed and the house of a drug peddler of and history-sheeter Deepak Ahirwar in the Nilganga area was razed by the local administration. Deepak's house, is built on the back side of Maharaj Dhaba in Nanakheda area, was a kuchcha construction.

The policemen who arrived with the municipal staff first vacated the house and then razed it with the help of the staff. Within an hour the house was turned into rubble.

CSP Nanakheda Vandana Chauhan said that six cases have been registered against Deepak Ahirwar. Deepak is wanted for crimes such as assault and peddling of drugs. Deepak is on the run.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 03:04 AM IST