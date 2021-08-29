Madhya Pradesh: History sheeter Dabboo robbed two chains: Cops

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): History sheeter Dabboo Bhadauria of Lakshminagar area committed two chain snatching incidents on Thursday night. One of his victims has lodged a report with the Madhavnagar police station, while the other victim is yet to reach the police station.

Khushwant alias Dabboo Bhadauria, has committed more than 15 crimes, was released from jail some time back. As soon as he came out, he started committing crimes once again. He raised a ruckus on Thursday. Earlier it was revealed that Dabboo had pulled a woman's chain but later the police learnt that he had snatched not one but two chains.

He snatched the first chain from Brajgopal Yadav, a resident of Sethinagar. Yadav was standing at the shop and Dabboo snatched his chain at knife point. Yadav lodged a report of chain robbery weighing 7 grams at Madhavnagar police station late on Friday evening. At present, Dabboo is under police custody and is being interrogated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 01:49 AM IST