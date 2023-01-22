Madhya Pradesh: Families of martyrs to be feted on January 23 to mark Netaji’s birthday in Ujjain

Organisers of ‘Shauryanjali’ event address a press conference, in Ujjain on Saturday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the families of the martyrs will be honoured on the evening of January 23 in the city. Shaheed Samarsata Mission will organise the programme in the name of “Shauryanjali” at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Mission founder Mohan Narayan on Saturday told a press conference that in this programme full of patriotism, the families of the martyrs of the Ujjain division will be honoured.

Saluting the sacrifice of brave families, the feet of the heroic mothers and heroic women will be washed with water of the Ganges. In the programme, the ‘One Cheque, One Sign for Martyr’ campaign will be launched with the aim of gifting a pucca house with all facilities to the family of Ujjain’s martyr Gajendra Surve. A house will be constructed for the martyr’s family with peoples’ cooperation. Bhajan Samrat Prakash Mali will present patriotic songs in the programme. Retired general BS Sisodia will also be present in the programme.

Read Also Ujjain: Bus staff thrashes traveller in dispute over fare

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)