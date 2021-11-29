Madhya Pradesh: ‘Don’t raise voice; raise the standard of work’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): IQAC and Department of Chemistry and Pharmaceutical Chemistry of Government Girls' P.G College Ujjain organised Value Based e-Mentoring Series : Sanskar Setu Lecture 6 on 'Professional Work Ethics in collaboration with MANIT, Bhopal.

Explaining the concept speaker Priya Sankhla Gulecha said that professional ethics are life ethics, they are everywhere. For good working environment presence of mind and awareness are key factors and one shouldn't raise voice but raise the standard of work.

She explained five points of professional ethics like so: First is how do you make someone feel important. Second is to take a decision and ensure it is right. Third is ABC which you have to include in your attitude- Acceptance, Behaviour and Correction. Fourth is if you want to go far go together that is the significance of teamwork and last one is focus.

Dr Anita Manchandia, HoD chemistry gave intorductory remark on the webinar. Dr Samina Qureshi, professor chemistry introduced the speaker of Priya Sankhla Gulecha, founder & CEO SUMVED, co-founder Soul Mitr international life coach Bengaluru. Dr Neeta Tapan, IQAC coordinator gave thematic introduction of the webinar.

Dr Savita Dixit, HoD Chemistry MANIT Bhopal described the qualities which should be included in one's attitude like honesty, patience and professionalism for practicing ethics in workplace. Dr GD Agrawal, Convener Pharmaceutical Chemistry gave presidential address Dr Rashmi Bhargava, professor of Chemistry conducted the webinar and proposed the vote of thanks.

Technical assistance was given by Mr Dharmesh Rathore and Mayuri Soner Publicity Convener Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:58 AM IST