Madhya Pradesh: Devotees protest against changes in darshan system at Mahakal Temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Regular visitors protested against the changes in the darshan system at Mahakal Temple by playing music instruments on Saturday.

Entry to Mahakaleshwar Temple is now being given from Harsiddhi Square side. There are more than 300 daily visitors to visit the Mahakal temple. They are being made to enter using long route so regular visitors are getting upset. Troubled by the daily problem, the visitors demonstrated under the leadership of city Congress working president Ravi Rai on Saturday and submitted a memorandum which demands to make separate darshan arrangements for regular visitors.

City Congress working president Ravi Rai said that earlier separate arrangements were made for regular visitors. There were no issues back then. Now regular visitors are being run long and the system gets changed whenever they want. In this way their suffering has increased. As per the demonstration on Saturday, if the issue is not resolved, the movement will be intensified.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 02:19 AM IST