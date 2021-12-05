e-Paper Get App

Ujjain

Updated on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:38 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Devotees forced to take bath in dirty water again

The devotees did not shy away from taking a dip in the dirty Narmada water.
FP News Service
Devotees take bath under showers on Shanishchari Amavasya (L) Collapse of temporary dam prepared to stop Kahn river pollutes waters of the Kshipra (R) in Ujjain on Saturday | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The temporary stop dam, constructed to stop the flow of dirty water of Kahn River into the Narmada water, collapsed while devotees thronged the Kshipra ghats on Shanishchari Amavasya on Saturday.

In a departure from age old practice the administration prohibited the devotees to step into the river and instead asked them to take bath in the showers to perform the festive ritual.

The devotees did not shy away from taking a dip in the dirty Narmada water. Over 3 years ago devotees had to bathe in muddy water on Shanishchari Amavasya when Narmada water could not be diverted to Kshipra River. They were in for a similar experience though the Narmada water was available this time.

Devotees in large numbers arrived at ghats despite the cold and fog. The continuous flow of Narmada water upstream reduced the impact of the dirty water of Khan River from the downstream.

It is estimated that over 50,000 devotees took bath at the ghats by 12:00pm on Saturday. They visited the Navagraha Temple and offered sesame seeds, oil to Lord Shani. They also discarded their old clothes and shoes as a part of ritual.

Home minister Narottam Mishra and with higher education minister Mohan Yadav paid obeisance to the presiding deity at the ancient Navgrah Mandir on Shanishchari Amavasya.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 01:38 AM IST
