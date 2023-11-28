Madhya Pradesh: Day Temperature Dips To 7.5°C Due To 34mm Unseasonal Rainfall

Pedestrians walk past a busy road covering their bodies with woollen clothes following unseasonal rains in Ujjain on Monday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the unseasonal rain which started here on Sunday afternoon, the mercury level saw a dip of about 8 degrees Celsius on Monday. On one hand, the day’s temperature was 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday which dipped to 23.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday and saw more dip by recording 21.5 degrees Celsius on Monday.

It rained intermittently throughout Sunday night. Rain can prove to be good for wheat but harmful for onion and garlic. Around 34 mm rainfall has been recorded in the city from the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Monday.

With the onset of winter, the first Mawatha of the season fell on Sunday. In many areas of Ujjain district, after being cloudy since morning on Sunday, it started raining around 4 pm. Light rain continued throughout the night along with thunder.

However, on Monday morning, the clouds cleared and the sun came out. Due to cloud cover and rain, the temperature dropped. Cold winds at the speed of 4 to 6 km per hour flew throughout the day. Though there was no rain in the afternoon as well as in the evening, dark clouds continued hovering around the city skyline.

Superintendent of Government Jiwaji Observatory Dr RP Gupt said the change in weather is due to western disturbance and a tough line passing through the Arabian Sea. Farmers said the weather is beneficial for wheat but is harmful for onion and garlic.

28.3 mm in district

During the last 24 hours which ended at 8 am on Monday, an average rainfall of 28.3 mm has been recorded in the district. During this period, Barnagar tehsil of the district has received maximum rainfall of 52 mm. 50 mm rainfall was recorded in Nagda tehsil, 43 mm in Khachrod, 34 mm in Mahidpur, 31 mm in Jharda, 18.3 mm in Tarana, 14 mm in Ghattiya, 9 mm in Makdaon and 3 mm in Ujjain tehsil.

Brick kiln operators suffer huge losses

Brick kiln workers in Ujjain district have suffered huge losses due to pre-monsoon rains, due to which their stock of raw bricks lying in the open has been completely damaged. The Ujjain Brick-Kiln Committee has estimated the average loss to each brick kiln to be around Rs 1 to 3 lakh. There are more than 300 brick kilns in the district.

Former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Matikala Board Ashok Prajapat said the work of brick kiln operators/workers remains completely closed during the rainy season for four consecutive months and the brick kiln operators/workers earn their livelihood by doing agriculture and other types of work.

The work was usually started after Diwali but due to sudden rain on November 26, the raw bricks made by them completely melted and they suffered huge financial loss. Chhaganlal Chakraborty said the unexpected spell of rain has destroyed lakhs of raw bricks lying in the open at kilns across the district.

It is learnt that every kiln owner has suffered a loss of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Many people have taken advance payment for the order of bricks, which is difficult for them to repay because they will not be able to deliver the bricks on time.

Kishore Prajapat Tanodiyawala said they were in the initial process of producing bricks, but now they will not be able to do so due to untimely heavy rains, all the materials used in making bricks have been damaged.

For the last three-four years, the brick kiln business has become unprofitable due to untimely rains and other reasons. Along with the untimely rains, the prices of other raw material products have gone up significantly.