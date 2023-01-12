Madhya Pradesh: BJP wins all three zone president elections amid Congress objection in Ujjain

Newly-elected zone presidents from zone-4, 2 and 3 Surendra Mehar, Vijay Kushwaha and Sushil Shriwas respectively, after their elections in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): BJP easily won the election of zone presidents of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). The Congress objected to the victory of Vijay Kushwaha, who was elected president in zone number-2, but the objection was rejected. The BJP has a record majority in Ujjain Municipal Corporation, so there was no chance of Congress gaining anything in the election of the zone president. The BJP's strategy left no stone unturned to register victory in the elections.

In line with his strategy of winning every election, ward 7 BJP corporator Vijay Kushwaha was elected president in Zone 2. Congress’s Shaheen Qureshi of ward 14 had also claimed for the election in front of him in this zone, but the returning officer found a mistake in her nomination paper and thus Kushwaha was elected as the zone president. Shaheen Qureshi took objection and has threatened to go to court against the process. Kushwaha has taken over the chair of the zone president.

For Zone 3, polling took place between ward 24 BJP corporator Sushil Shriwas and Congress’s Shamshad Lala. Shriwas became the zone president by securing 6 votes. Shamshad Lala got 5 votes and thus lost the contest by 1 vote. In the election of Zone 4, as no nomination was filed by Congress, BJP’s Surendra Mehar was elected as the president here.

After the completion of the election process, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav said that the election of the president was held in three zones and the set process was followed completely. On the other hand, city Congress committee president Ravi Bhadoria lodged a deep objection to the rejection of nomination in Zone 2. He said that the form of Shaheen Qureshi was deliberately cancelled in the election and the Congress will move court.