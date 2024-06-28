Madhya Pradesh: Asia's Tallest Female Basketball Player Poonam Chaturvedi Offers Prayer At Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Asia’s tallest female basketball player Poonam Chaturvedi, visited Mahakaleshwar temple during her stay in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Poonam had darshan of Lord Mahakal, she offered her prayers to Baba and also participated in the special aarti at the temple.

The Asia’s tallest basketball player was also welcomed and felicitated by Mahakaleshwar Temple’s assistant administrator Pratik Dwivedi for her extraordinary achievements in the field of sports on behalf of the temple on Friday.

Who is Poonam Chaturvedi?

Poonam Chaturvedi is known as Asia’s tallest female basketball player who has represented India on international platforms. Her height is said to be approximately 7 feet. At present, she is 26-years-old and a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

Her father Shriram Chaturvedi is a constable with Uttar Pradesh constable and mother is a homemaker. She grew-up as the tallest child in her classroom and hence, was encouraged to play basketball. She started her career in 2011.

Diagnosed with brain tumour in 2014

The talented player was diagnosed with Brain Tumour in 2014 which failed to stop her from playing. It is also said that while playing the National Championship she suffered a severe headache but didn’t stop until her team won.

Finally, in 2019 she was cured after receiving treatment.