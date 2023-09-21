Madhya Pradesh: 4 Members Of Inter-state Gang Involved In Fraud Arrested In Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three Bihari and one Gujarati youths who committed fraud in the name of gold polishing. Jewellery worth Rs three lakh has been recovered from the gang, which committed more than 50 crimes in the state.

SP Sachin Sharma on Wednesday told media persons that four miscreants of an inter-state gang, who were planning a robbery near Vikram Nagar Bridge, were arrested while one miscreant escaped after getting the opportunity. Police have recovered a country-made revolver, two live cartridges, a sword, a knife and other weapons from the spot.

Read Also MP CM Chouhan To Unveil 108-ft Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Omkareshwar Today

Police had received a tip-off that some miscreants were sitting near Vikram Nagar Bridge and planning to commit robbery in the houses of Alkapuri. After this, two police teams laid siege through different routes and arrested four miscreants. When the miscreants were interrogated by the police, they admitted to committing three incidents of cheating women in the name of polishing gold.

All four miscreants are residents of Bihar and their companion is also from Bihar. Other incidents may be revealed after interrogation. It is said that the miscreants have committed crimes in other states too.

SP said that the accused have confessed to committing crimes in Sagar Petlawad, Bhopal, and Katni, while the accused have also confessed to committing more than 50 crimes in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Nashik, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Ranchi, Orissa.

He also said that the accused had worked in a goldsmith’s shop and had experience in shining and melting gold. The accused used to roam around the city in a group for three to four days and used to target lonely and elderly women.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)