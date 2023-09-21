 MP: Alot Police Arrests Rape Accused Within Span Of 24-Hr After Victim Herself Lodged A Complaint
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot police team in Ratlam has arrested the accused, who barged into the house and raped a minor within 24 hours of the complaint, said Alot police station in-charge Dinesh Bhojak.

The officer said that a minor had herself come to the police station and complained that Gopal Suryavanshi, 23, from the same village, barged into her house and outraged her modesty. The accused even threatened her dire consequences if she dared to tell anyone about the incident.

On the victim's report, Alot police registered a case under Section 376, 450, and 506 of the IPC and Section 3/4 of the POCSO Act and took it under investigation.

Bhojak said that considering the seriousness of the incident as the victim was only 15 years old, Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha had directed the police team here to take immediate action in the matter. A special team also formed and began searching in the area, subsequently getting success in arresting the accused.

