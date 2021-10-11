Madhya Pradesh: 100 girls, women learn skills at empowerment camp

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): More than 100 girls and women are undergoing training at a camp being organised in Bamora village on Badnagar Road.

The camp has been running for the last three months under the aegis of Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Pariwar for the empowerment of girls and women. The girls and women at the camp are being introduced to the values and tradition of Indian culture besides training in other professional skills.

Participants in the age group 10-30 years are undergoing sewing training. More than 30 of them are learning basic computer courses. The training will help them to contribute to the Digital India Campaign and help the villagers switch towards net banking and online work.

Gayatri Shaktipeeth Deputy Zone Coordinator Rajesh Patel informed that the girls are being trained in sewing for 3 to 5 hours per day by the experts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:32 AM IST