Latest coronavirus news from Ujjain on May 29

29 new patients found, tally 658

On Thursday, the district administration, for the reasons of state, suddenly issued health bulletins twice. In the first bulletin, 10 new cases were reported and in the second bulletin, 19 new cases reported, thus 29 tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday. The number of patients has now reached 658. At the same time, after the death of another Corona patient, the figure of the deceased is now 55.

Sources in the thick of things say that the release of two bulletins, indicates that the district administration has more to hide than it is sharing. They citied the frequent changes being made in the bulletin as a reason for their assertion. On Thursday, the morning and evening bulletin were released in different formats. In the bulletin issued in the evening, it was not told how many positive patients have been reported in Ujjain so far. Apart from this, a death was also included in the bulletin, but information like the area which the person belonged to, age of the person, hospital where the person underwent treatment and or died and the time of the death were not shared. Despite repeated calls, CHMO Mahavir Khandelwal was not available to clarify the things.

Corona enters ‘new city’

According to Thursday’s bulletin, the corona is now slowly spreading its tentacles into the new city on the east of the Madhav Nagar railway over-bridge. According to the bulletin, the report of a 65-year-old elderly person came positive from the Pashvarnath Tower in Sabzi Mandi, Freeganj. The building was sealed in the night. For the first time, a positive patient has also been found in LIG, Sandipani Nagar. Apart from this, a 23-year-old girl living in Girls Hostel of CHL Hospital is also found corona-positive. According to today’s bulletin, Girls Hostel of Sandipani Nagar CHL Hospital, Shivansh Avenue Nagjhiri and Parshwanath Tower of Freeganj will be declared as new containment areas shortly.

7 more containment areas notified

Collector and district magistrate Asheesh Singh on Thursday evening while exercising the powers vested under Section 71 (1) and 72 (2) of Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act, notified 7 news localities of the city as containment area. Hammalwadi, Shanti Nagar, Kot Mohalla, Anand Bhawan Udyan Marg, Malipura, Gully number 3, Kamal Colony and Lakkadganj are included. The identified area has been declared as the containment area (Corona virus affected area). Incident commander, police officer and municipal officer have been appointed for each container area.

CRUX OF TODAY’S BULLETIN

As per the medical bulletin issued by CMHO at 8.10 pm on Tuesday, the tehsil-wise break-up included 524, 77, 8, 34, 4 and 1 patients of Ujjain, Barnagar, Nagda, Mehidpur, Tarana and Khachrod, respectively. The death toll is now 55 as a report of a 65-year-old atta-chakki owner, resident of Parshwanath Tower, Amar Singh Marg, who died on Monday, came positive on Thursday.

So far 7,147 samples have been taken in the. According to CMHO, in all 174 samples were examined on the day. While 302 patients have been discharged till date from different hospitals and quarantine centers. Now, 301 are under treatment.