Latest coronavirus news from Ujjain on 6 April

Death toll reaches 3

It’s official: Dreaded virus claimed Laxmibai’s life

The death toll due to dreaded novel coronavirus reached three in Ujjain city on Sunday evening, with the medical examination report of one more lady patient coming positive.

CHMO Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha told Free Press that the patient who died during treatment at RD Gardi Medical College on the early morning of April 3 died due to Covid-19.

Her 8 kin have tested negative on Sunday evening.

Swab and blood samples of one more Covid-19 suspect, a resident of Nagda are under process and while rest 33 have tested negative.

Report 35 people have been received on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the local administration sealed the entire Danigate area, where deceased and her family reside.

BULLETIN: No Covid-19 case emerged in the city.

Prior to it, the CMHO released updated health bulletin for Covid-19 on Sunday according to which 169 samples have been dispatched for testing.

Reports of 97 samples have been received. No new Covid-19 suspect has been reported positive on Sunday. She added that by evening medical examination report of 35 persons came in which it was confirmed that Laxmibai Chauhan (55) resident of Danigate area died due to Covid-19 at RD Gardi Medical Hospital early on April 3.

Gawli informed that 10 Jamatees and 7 other patients are under quarantine at Madhav Nagar isolation center in the city. CHMO further told that all the 17 patients are under strict monitoring of doctors. Ambulance driver has also been quarantined. He is alleged to have brought ‘jamatees’ illegally by government hospital’s ambulance from Burhanpur. According to nodal officer Dr HP Sonaniya apart from ‘jamatees’ a Covid 19 suspect of Nagda and 4 family members of first coronavirus deceased of the city are also under quarantine in the hospital. As per CHMO, all the ventilators of Madhav Nagar Hospital are in working condition and are being used to treat the patients.

Woman dies in private hospital

A Kot Mohalla resident suffering from cough and cold died at the private hospital’s isolation ward on Sunday morning. She was admitted to the hospital after complaining of problem in breathing. As per nodal officer Dr HP Sonaniya, the sample of the woman has sent to for testing for Covid-19, and after the test report, the exact death cause will be ascertained.

Neelganga TI tests negative

The police department took sigh of relief because as per the test report, Neelganga TI Yeshwant Pal was tested negative for Covid-19. Pal was deployed at Amber Colony, a containment area, after the death of Covid-19 patient and his condition suddenly worsened on Saturday.

Construction of mosque underway amid

Central Kotwali police have registered an FIR against Julfikar son of Abdul Hakeem for continuing the construction work of the mosque located at Nazarali Mill Compound, under his direction during curfew. The police registered the FIR under Section 188.

Crowd dispersed in flower market

Some city dwellers, flower merchants gathered at flower market located in Doodhtalai area on Sunday. On being informed, the police reached there and dispersed the crowd from the market.

Muslims shower flowers on heath team

Health department’s team were in for a pleasant surprise during their regular visit to the containment area of Jansapura. As they entered the area some Muslims women and children showered flowers on them and welcomed them with fervor. In response, the team member thanked the community members.

Well off youth seek meal packets

A well-to-do youth has been found to be using meal packets, prepared for social organization for poor and needy. As per reports the youth resident of Shivdham Colony located at Dewas Road, was asking for packaged for a longtime during lockdown. District procurement officer ML Maru informed after receiving complaints against the youth, he and his team went to the home of youth. There it came to fore that, the youth is employed at a gas agency and his salary is Rs 18,000 per month. On being lashed out by the officials, the youth apologized for his act.