Latest coronavirus news from Ujjain on 20 April

Reports of 931 sample still awaited

Releasing daily Corona virus update bulletin at about 8.4p on Sunday, CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha informed that so far 10678 persons have been home quarantined in the district and 1794 samples have been dispatched for testing. Ironically, examination reports of 931 samples are yet not received.

As per bulletin, no sample tested positive on Sunday. Reports of 863 samples have been received out of them 128 samples were rejected and 27 samples have tested positive so far, she added. Over 708 samples have tested negative. In Ujjain district in all 31 persons have been found suffering from Covid-19 while six of them have passed away. Out of these 31 persons, number of Ujjain’s patient is 27 whereas reports from 1 and 3 patients were received positive from Indore and Ratlam, respectively. 4 persons have been discharged so far

SPECIAL TEAMS Constituted

For monitoring the container area, a mobile surveillance team and quarantine checking party for keeping a tab on Covid-19 suspects has been formed in the city.

The mobile contention area surveillance team will patrol in all the 12 identified contention areas and will also carry out videography and legal action will be taken against those who violate the prohibitory orders imposed in view of total lookdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

ASP Amarendra Singh said that quarantine party will check the list of persons kept in quarantine by going to home and center along with the checking party list and will also provide help as needed. Apart from the police, municipal employees have also been kept in this party. The call sign and sector of all the deputed persons have been determined. The time will be active from 9 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to 7 pm. All have been given wireless man pack sets for communication. One Subedar has been appointed as officer-in-charge who will work in coordination with Police Control Room and Corona Control Room, ASP added.

SENIOR OFFICIALS CONDUCT VISIT OF CONTAINMENT AREAS

Divisional commissioner Anand Sharma and IG Rakesh Kumar Gupta along with DIG Manish Kapuriya, collector Shashank Mishra, SP Sachin Atulkar, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Rishi Kumar Garg, ASPs Rupesh Divedi and ASP Amarendra Singh went out to inspect all 12 containment areas of the city on Sunday evening. All the officials appealed to the residents watching from the balcony in the content area, “Now stay home and stay safe”, “Don't be afraid of Corona, definitely Corona will lose” and “The country will win and you should follow the orders of district administration and police administration” and “To do and to cooperate with them.” While looking at the state of affairs of the city, their vehicles passed through several major routes in the city. In the containment area, they are Talking to the employees deputed in containment areas they asked them to treat the public well.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES REPORT COMES NEGATIVE

CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha said that all the departments of the district are coordinating and providing their services round-the-clock for the prevention of Corona virus epidemic. The goal of all is to control the disease and prevent its spread. Public health and family welfare department has the direct responsibility for fighting this disease. It is a positive aspect for Ujjain district that the examination report of health department staff, who are directly connected to the treatment of Corona positive patients for more than one month here, including doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff, lab technician, class IV staff which is providing continuous services in the isolation ward set up at Madhav Nagar Hospital, medical department staff investigating the Corona virus, has been received negative.

BENEFICIARIES ASSOCIATED WITH FAIR PRICE SHOP WILL GET 2 MONTHS RICE FREE

The identified families whose list has been given by NIC Bhopal and whose eligibility slip is sanctioned but the eligibility slip is not generated (waiting family) are given 4 kg of wheat per member and 1 kg of rice on the basis of member number through a fair price shop. These dry ration is being distributed free of cost to the beneficiaries in the month of April. Keeping in view the curfew and infection of Corona Kovid-19 implemented in Ujjain city, according to the instructions of the district administration, the fair price shops are giving dry ration door-to-door to the identified families by home delivery.

MNREGA WORKS TO START FROM TODAY

In Ujjain district, due to the Corona virus pandemic, there is a lockdown till May 3, during which the State government has given instructions to provide employment to the job card holding workers of the MNREGA residing in the gram panchayats of the district. Presently, the workers of the villages are in dire need of employment and money at the local level. Keeping in mind that the guidelines issued by the Union government, the Zilla Panchayat CEO Vidisha Mukherjee has directed the six janpad panchayats of the district to start work from April 20 and provide employment to the workers. Water conservation/water promotion works under MNREGA scheme will be started in the district by following social distancing. At present 1800 works of water conservation and water promotion in Ujjain district will be started for rural labourers.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT TOSTART FROM APRIL 22 ON SUPPORT PRICE

Collector Shashank Mishra informed that procurement of wheat on support price from registered farmers in Rabi marketing year 2020-21 will start from April 22. Guidelines have been issued to all revenue sub-divisional officers of the district to take precautions to prevent the spread of Corona virus infection at the procurement centers.