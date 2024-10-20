 Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Timings In MP: Moon Will Be First Seen In Bhopal Followed By Indore; Check City-Wise Moon Rise Timings
Karwa Chauth Moon Rise Timings In MP: Moon Will Be First Seen In Bhopal Followed By Indore; Check City-Wise Moon Rise Timings

On the night of October 20, the moon will first appear in Singrauli district and the last sightings of the moon will occur in Khargone and Jhabua.

Kajal Kumari Updated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 05:19 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special festival for women, ‘Karwa Chauth’ is being celebrated on October 20 this year. On this day, the much awaited moment happens to be the moon rise when women can finally watch the moon and break their fasts, that they kept for the long and healthy lives of their respective husbands.

The moon rise timings on this very occasion varies in different districts of Madhya Pradesh. On the night of October 20, the moon will first appear in Singrauli district  and the last sightings of the moon will occur in Khargone and Jhabua.

The timings of moon rise in the five big cities of Madhya Pradesh are as follows:

What do astronomers say?

Science Communication Organisation’s astronomer Sarika Gharu, said that the moon will rise earliest in the eastern states of India. In Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, the moon will start appearing at 6:50 PM. Meanwhile, in the western region, people in Somnath will have to wait until 8:43 PM to see the moon.

In Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal will witness the moon before Indore.

Here is the list of moon rise timings in other districts of Madhya Pradesh:

A special note for women:

Dear Women!

As this festival is specially for you, let's celebrate it with much more enthusiasm and remain engaged, happy, energetic throughout the day, so that you forget you are even fasting!

And for doing so, you can....

Engage in Happy Activities: Keep busy with light household chores, creative activities, or hobbies. This will help you remain enthusiastic and make you forget about hunger.

How about Fun Activities? Arrange a get-together with your family and friends. You can do crafting, cooking or even watch movies together. Being in your favourite company will keep your mood uplifted.

Relaxation Techniques Help A Lot: Practice meditation, yoga and deep breathing exercises. These would help reduce stress and keep you energised.

Look Good Feel Good: Doll yourself up! Wear your favourite traditionals and adorn yourself with jewellery. Looking good can boost your confidence and mood.

Music or Dance Boosts Mood! Play some festive music and dance around. It’s a great way to stay active and lift your spirits.

Apart from all this, you can do every other thing that makes you happy and shine even brighter!

