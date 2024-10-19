Karwa Chauth: Starving For Love As Husbands Embrace Fasting

Traditionally, wives have observed a fast on Karwa Chauth but nowadays in some loving, new-age couples the husband also fast as a gesture of solidarity. We spotlight three such men who are starving for love. No, they’re not hungry for love; but they’re husbands who have voluntarily agreed to stand by their spouses — both in fast and in repast.

Starving for love

Businessman Kushal Bhatt (35) has been fasting on every Karwa Chauth alongside wife Richa ever since 2013. Theirs is a love marriage and in the very first year of marriage, he asked his wife if he could observe the fast with her.

Kushal Bhatt & Richa |

The owner of a menswear brand in from Dubai, Kushal says, “She asked me if I was sure I would be able to fast the whole day. Since I was trying to impress her, I confidently told her yes, and to my surprise I could stay hungry. I have continued fasting on each Karwa Chauth to show my appreciation for all the times she has supported me.”

Dubai-based chef Rahul Khosla (37) also has a strong rationale for fasting along with his spouse on Karwa Chauth. “If my wife Palak, who feels unwell when she doesn’t eat for long, can fast for my well being, I can definitely do the same for her. So I told my wife that I would be giving her company. She felt it was sweet of me to suggest, but insisted I should fast only if I wanted to. I was definite so I went right ahead.”

Rahul Khosla & Palak |

Vishesh Suri (46), COO in an entertainment company, has been married for the last 17 years, but reveals, “I have started fasting along with my wife Nidhi on Karwa Chauth only since the last six years. It did not strike me earlier but one fine day I suddenly realised that if she can fast for my well-being, then why can’t I, and other husbands, do the same? Nidhi and I, contribute to, and work on our marriage — if I go out to earn, she also takes care of our daughter and my parents.”

Vishesh Suri & Nidhi |

Kushal says some of his friends fast on Karwa Chauth too so he has not experienced any surprised reactions or raised eyebrows.

Unlike Kushal, Rahul is amused by the reactions that his one day of abstinence evokes from his friends and family. “Some people really liked that I did this for my wife, while some women complained to their husbands and asked them why they were not doing the same,” he chuckles.

Vishesh felt reassured when his elder brother reacted positively about his gesture of fasting alongwith Nidhi. But my bhabhi good heartedly ribbed my brother, “Why don’t you fast too?”

Moonlit

Vishesh creates a vivid picture of his yearly ritual. He says, “I have observed that many wives reach the terrace first, and they call their husbands only after the moon is spotted. But I go with my wife along with the traditional gold coloured thali which has a glass of water, a diya made from atta, the chhanni (sieve) and sweet matthi. First the wife looks at the moon and then at her husband through the sieve. He offers her water and matthi to break her fast.”

The voluble Vishesh divulges that his wife calls him “mischievous” and he incorporates a spirit of fun to the proceedings. He smiles, “Our building is five floors high and we get impatient because we can see the moon only when it rises above the 18-floor skyscraper right next to us. So I climb on to the water tank to catch a glimpse of the moon earlier than I would otherwise.”

Rahul and Palak follow a simple ritual. “My wife does the pooja, I offer her water and then I also drink some water. We cook together and relish shahi paneer, dal makhani and lachcha paratha.”

Kushal says, “After the ritual, Richa and l, in keeping with the traditional fervour, have dinner at thali ghar.”

Together, they pray

Kushal reveals, “The two of us pray that we stay healthy, and keep growing together” and Rahul too wishes for “a long happy married life.” Vishesh says, “We seek the happiness of our daughter Radhvi. And I wish to have Nidhi as my wife in every birth.”