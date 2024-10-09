 Indian Cricketers Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh Krishna & Vyshak Vijay Kumar Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain (WATCH)
The cricketers also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba mahakal performed here on the occasion.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three Indian Cricketers, Mayank Agarwal, Prasidh Krishna, and Vyshak Vijay Kumar offered prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Wednesday and took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

The cricketers also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' of Baba mahakal performed here on the occasion. They were spotted sitting together in the Nandi hall during the Arti and were engrossed in the devotion of Baba Mahakal.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

According to the priest of the temple, before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed in which the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang and sandalwood, and then clothes were put up. Thereafter the Bhasma Aarti was performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

After the Aarti, the cricketers reached Baba Mahakal's Garbh Dwara (main gate of sanctum sanctorum of the temple) and offered Jal to Baba Mahakal. They prayed and sought blessings of the Lord.

Thereafter, the cricketers also visited the Mahakal Lok premises and took glimpses of the idols installed here.

