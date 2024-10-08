 24-Year-Old Youth Dies Shortly After Doctor Administers Injections For Abdomen Pain In Gwalior
24-Year-Old Youth Dies Shortly After Doctor Administers Injections For Abdomen Pain In Gwalior

The youth named named Sumit Chauhan lost his life due to the treatment provided by an unqualified doctor.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth died after being administered injections for abdomen pain at a local clinic in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. His family has alleged doctor's negligence, stating that the doctor was not qualified.

The youth named named Sumit Chauhan lost his life due to the treatment provided by a local doctor. Chauhan experienced sudden pain in his abdomen and chest, after which his family took him to a local clinic run by Dr Mavasi Singh Sikarwar.

The doctor gave him two injections and some medicine, and sent him home. However, Sumit's condition worsened shortly after returning home.

Concerned for his health, his family rushed him to the government civil hospital in Hajiara, where the doctor declared him dead upon arrival. This news caused a wave of grief and anger among his family members.

In response, the family placed Sumit's body on the road and staged a protest, blocking traffic to demand action against the doctor for negligence.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and assured the family that a case would be filed against the doctor.

Police sent Chauhan's body for post-mortem examination. The family, along with relatives, continued to demand justice, claiming that the unqualified doctor’s negligent treatment and wrong injections led to his death.

Following several hours of the protest, police registered an FIR against the doctor and promised to take action. Eventually, the family agreed to end the protest, and the police sealed the doctor’s clinic. They also informed the Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO) to investigate the illegal practices carried out by the doctor.

