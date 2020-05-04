If liquor shops can be opened, why are fruits, veggies shops banned, ask Ujjainites

During the initial eleven days of lockdown fruits and vegetables vendors were allowed to operate in the city but for last eleven days fruits and vegetable are not being sold in city.

Children and old people will do better with some juicy fruits in this scorching heat as also people who are observing fast during Ramazan. However, administration is not making arrangements to supply of fruits and vegetables.

Free Press interacted with people and to know about their opinion about this ban on sale of vegetables and fruits. Some of them said that good immune system is required to fight against Corona, but these days people of city are compelled to long for fruits and vegetables. While some people said that if government can think of allowing liquor shops to open amid the lockdown, then why can’t it allow the is sale of fruits and vegetables to start with all safety measures. Although all the people said that strict lockdown is necessary but administration should make some arrangements for the supply of fruits and vegetables.

Excerpts:

“Only a strong immunity can fight against the corona virus and we can keep our immunity strong only when we eat green vegetables and seasonal fruits. There is no substitute to vegetables and fruits. I request govt. to think about it so that people could get strong immunity as well as our famer friends don’t sleep hungry.”

–Arpita Tripathi, Nijapura

“I have heard that liquor shops will be opened, if govt. can open the liquor shops so why can’t they allow vegetables and fruit vendors to operate. They must be allowed in limited numbers with all necessary precautions.”

–Catherine Franklin, Subhash Nagar

“Lockdown and social distancing are must these days, but administration should also make proper arrangements for people’s need. These days there are no sale of vegetables and fruits, local administration should make a strong strategy and give permission to vendors.”

—Abdul Sattar, Teliwada

“Good food is required for a healthy body and these days children are not able to take fruits and green vegetables. How long people will have to face all this nobody knows, so administration must ponder over this problem.”

–Kanhaiyya Kumar, Kotwali Road

“In the month of Rramazan people are observing fast but fresh fruits and dates are mission from ‘dastarkhwan’ of iftari. In this scorching heat at least sale of fruits must be started again.”

–Qasim Mansuri, Beghambagh Colony

“Vegetables and fruit vendors should be allowed to operate on alternate days. Although in some areas people are selling vegetables illegally at inflated rates. These days grocery shops are also not allowed to operate so how will a people make arrangements of food for their family.”

–Pradeep Sharma, Agar Road