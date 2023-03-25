 GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent Usha Raj arrested from Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainGPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent Usha Raj arrested from Indore

GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent Usha Raj arrested from Indore

Another accused and jail accountant Ripudaman Singh Raghuvanshi has also been arrested from Kashi.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Police take Central Bhairavgarh Jail superintendent Usha Raj from her office in Ujjain on Saturday | File

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested the transferred jail superintendent of Ujjain's Bhairavgarh Jail, Usha Raj on Saturday morning. She is one of the prime accused of multi-million DPF and GPF scam that surfaced in the jail. 

Raj was dodging police interrogation for the last five-days since she was  admitted to a private hospital inIndore on the pretext of chest pain. 

SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla confirmed her arrest from Indore. Likewise, another accused and jail accountant Ripudaman Singh Raghuvanshi has also been arrested from Kashi. Both of them will be produced in local court today, where the police will seek their remand.

Embezzled ₹15 crore

Raj has been accused of embezzlement of General Provident Fund (GPF) amounting to around ₹15 crore of jail employees. 

Usha Raj was repeatedly summoned by the police for interrogation in connection with the GPF Scam the offence of which was registered by the Bhairavgarh police on March 11 under Section 420 and 409 of the IPC.

Read Also
GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent skips police interrogation for illness
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent Usha Raj arrested from Indore

GPF SCAM AT CENTRAL BHAIRAVGARH JAIL: Jail superintendent Usha Raj arrested from Indore

MP: Cricket bookies on SIT radar in Ujjain

MP: Cricket bookies on SIT radar in Ujjain

MP: NASA recognises ‘ancient’ assessment of time in Ujjain

MP: NASA recognises ‘ancient’ assessment of time in Ujjain

MP: Posing for Facebook picture, labourer sits on SDM's chair in Badnagar, apologises later

MP: Posing for Facebook picture, labourer sits on SDM's chair in Badnagar, apologises later

WATCH: Shaan visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple with family, prays for everyone's good health

WATCH: Shaan visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple with family, prays for everyone's good health