FPJ Exclusive: Corona an awakening call from Almighty, says Raghu Muni

Ujjain: We went in deep slumber. Now the Almighty has awaken us. Corona is in fact a wakeup call for us. From February enthusiasm will return as there will be ample of jobs for youth. People should wake up and get ready to have a fresh air. Corona has taught even America, Israel and Russia that their claim to be ‘Number-1’ in the world is a farce.

These were the views of noted saint and Bada Udasin Akhara’s Mahant Raghu Muni. Besides arranging things during Kumbh Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik and Ujjain, he is also known for sorting out differences within the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. During his stay in the city, he spent time to express views on the present context.

EXCERPTS

Opportunity for introspection

Raghu Muni says, Almighty has given a shock to everybody in the form and name of Corona. It has taught many lessons to everybody be it a multi-millionaire or a slum dog. Corona led to a fear among people but the quantum of deaths due to the disease was less. Almighty gave us an opportunity for introspection and cautioned everybody to remain in their limits. “Instead of wasting time and energy in other things, we should first enjoy the gifts which the Almighty showered on us,” he added.

WHY PEOPLE ARE SCARED TODAY?

According to Raghu Muni, amid corona outbreak people are reeling under fear psychosis because they lack perseverance despite enjoying all the comforts of scientific miracles. Younger generation,in particular, lacks tolerance. Youth are in haste and lack direction. Those leading lives without sacraments and tolerance power, will always remain afraid and will not also achieve anything in the life. To achieve something, one must take risk in life. Pandemics have occurred earlier too and the cure came in as long as 20 years, but people of that era did not get cowed down.

NEW BEGINNING AWAITS YOUTH

Raghu Muni firmly believes that the time from February 2021 onwards will prove to be a boon for youth. There exists darkness, but they should wait for some time as new beginning is sure to knock their fate. Indian youth is held as true and sincere person across the work. “Never allow disappointment in the life as disappointed person can never get success. Be optimistic. Obstacles are bound to come. Take lesson from them. Shy away from pain. The most bitter lesson to learn is that only near and dear ones will create obstacles in your life and not outsiders. Those persons on whom you rely the most may also give you a pain. But you continue to move ahead. Despite darkness, you would certainly reach your destination as night is bound to end to give a rise to a new morning. A new sun is definite to come in your life,” he added.

INDIA AN EXAMPLE BEFORE WORLD

Raghu Muni said that our country is much better than before. Over 135 crore people live with peace and affection and no one is left hungry any day. “Citing situation Syria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Ethiopia, which are far worse off he said, India’s strength lies in its tap-sadhana-puja-paath. India is a country having sabhya pariwar (decent families) and you will never find it anywhere in the world. Lord Rama and Krishna have taught us how to lead our lives. Still we don’t experience ‘anand’ (enjoyment). They live amid us through their teachings, now it is up to us to use and benefit from them,” he concluded.