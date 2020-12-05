FIR lodged against fertiliser company

Ujjain: Under the government’s drive against adulteration district agriculture department has lodged a police complaint at Maksi Police Station against Balaji Phosphate Private Limited, Indore on Saturday.

The department had sent a sample of fertiliser produced by the company which is sold in the name of Single Super Phosphate—to the laboratory for testing, couple of months ago. The test report confirmed that the product doesn’t fulfil the standard set by the government and the laboratory declared the sample to be a substandard product. Based on the test report, the department lodged a complaint against the company. The police have registered an FIR against the company under Fertilizer Control Act-1985.

Joint director of agriculture CL Kevwda informed that the samples were taken from Seva Sahakari Maryadit Kanasa on July 8 and the same were sent to Haryana at Kendriya Urvarak Gun Niyantran Sansthan.